Thunder's Jason Sangha to undergo scans on injured wrist after training mishap

NEWCASTLE cricketer Jason Sangha will be sweating on favourable scan results and looking to avoid another extended stint on the Big Bash League sidelines.
The right-handed batsman and leg-spin bowler was due to undergo further medical assessments in Sydney this week after suffering an injury to his left wrist at training.
Sangha was a late withdrawal for the Thunder's opening 20-run loss to Brisbane at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Tuesday night.
Thunder officials told the Newcastle Herald on Wednesday that the extent of Sangha's latest injury was unknown, but they were hopeful of a positive outcome.
It is understood the incident occurred while fielding a ball hit back at him off his own bowling in the nets.
Thunder next travel to Adelaide to meet the Strikers on Tuesday before visiting the Melbourne Stars in Albury on December 23.
Three games in the space of five days follow with the Heat (December 27) and Hobart Hurricanes (January 1) both away either side of hosting a Sydney derby against the Sixers (December 30).
Wallsend's Sangha presented fellow NSW representative Liam Hatcher with his debut cap, the Thunder eventually dismissed for 131 chasing Brisbane's 7-151.
Belmont's Toby Gray replaced Will Salzmann in the Thunder's 15-man squad.
