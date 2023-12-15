New book offers rare insight into colonial company's might

Her new book outlines the journey of the Australian Agricultural Company (A.A.Coy) from its start in England in 1824 with a million acre Crown land grant in distant Australia exchanged for one million pounds ($2m). The northern side of the Port Stephens waterway was the chosen site and Robert Dawson became its first agent in NSW. Then in January 1826, ex-soldier Dawson landed in the then wilderness of Port Stephens accompanied by 250 people, 720 sheep, 12 head of cattle and 15 horses. By 1828, the Port Stephens property had a population of almost 600, several buildings, a mill and a sheep flock of about 17,000.