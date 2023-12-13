Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle councillor blasted for missing majority of meetings

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 13 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Independent councillor John Church was criticised by the deputy lord mayor for his absences from council meetings.
Independent councillor John Church was criticised by the deputy lord mayor for his absences from council meetings.

Newcastle's deputy lord mayor has taken a shot at Independent councillor John Church for missing council meetings, but the councillor has defended his absences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.