Varun Sharma remains an uncertain starter for Sea Dragons this season

CAPTAIN Tom O'Neill remains unsure if Varun Sharma will return to University this season and it comes amid "one of those weeks" for his team in the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade competition.
Sharma was again due to play for the Sea Dragons, who are currently 3-6 and 354 runs behind Stockton, but visa issues have seen him stuck at home in India during the first half of the Aussie summer.
"From what I was told [nearly] the first few games he [Sharma] was going to be here. [Matt] Gawthrop and Buddy [Andrew Harriott] have both played [filling in] and they weren't going to," O'Neill told the Newcastle Herald.
"All the boxes are ticked [for visa] but they just can't get it through ... so he's not here, he's still in India, but as soon as it's approved he's coming over.
"He thought it would get approved so he never worried about coming over on just a holiday visa. It's made it hard, he'd be handy [playing for us now]."
University sit second last on the ladder with 18 points, featuring two wins and five losses from seven rounds.
The Sea Dragons find themselves in a bit of trouble midway through round eight, but O'Neill was still somewhat pleased considering the circumstances surrounding day one.
Already understrength without three regular bowlers, James Rushford was a late withdrawal and Cassidy Hunter suffered heat stroke as the hosts fielded one short at Bernie Curran Oval for most of Saturday afternoon.
Unbeaten opener Simon Norvill (1) will be key for the Sea Dragons on day two alongside Harriott, who has yet to make his way out to the middle.
"There's no demons in the Uni pitch, never is. It's just low and slow. Hopefully they [Norvill, Harriott] can put a fair dent in it anyway," O'Neill, who delivered 31 overs, said.
Stockton declared at 7-360 with Jake Hainsworth (113) and Logan Weston (133) doing most of the damage.
