Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

City pair McTaggart, Cahill face off against each other in 2nd XI fixture

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 13 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus McTaggart playing for City. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Angus McTaggart playing for City. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE City pair Angus McTaggart and Aidan Cahill have finally gone head-to-head against each other in a 2nd XI fixture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.