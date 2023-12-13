City pair McTaggart, Cahill face off against each other in 2nd XI fixture

NEWCASTLE City pair Angus McTaggart and Aidan Cahill have finally gone head-to-head against each other in a 2nd XI fixture.
Having left the region to pursue cricket opportunities elsewhere and after the opening two days of play were washed out, the duo faced off at Adelaide's Karen Rolton Oval on Wednesday.
McTaggart (Randwick-Petersham) was called up for NSW and scored five batting at No.8 before being trapped LBW by Llyod Pope (4-75).
Cahill (1-18 off 3.4 overs), a former Australian under-19 representative contracted with South Australia, took the last wicket of the innings.
The hosts ended up 4-145 at stumps on day three in reply to 9(dec)-269 made by NSW.
Play was scheduled to continue on Thursday.
* WESTS captain Brad Aldous described the efforts of wicketkeeper Andrew Shakespeare as "heroic", but it had nothing to do with his glove work.
In a Newcastle District Cricket Association game that took an early lunch break because of Saturday's heat, Shakespeare compiled a 244-ball knock of 55 to give the Rosellas a "slim" chance against Hamilton-Wickham at Harker Oval.
Shakespeare and Flynn Guest (42) were two of only three players to reach double figures as the hosts, minus a host of regulars, were dismissed for 142.
Hamwicks (2-57) require 86 more runs with eight wickets in hand. Ben Balcomb and Rhys Hanlon are yet to bat.
Shakespeare capped day one by taking a catch off the bowling of Aldous.
* WALLSEND have managed to avoid a calendar clash this Sunday.
The Tigers postponed a second-round Community Cup fixture with Kempsey club Nulla to January 14 having also been drawn to open their T20 Summer Bash campaign against Tom Locker Cup champions the Sabres (City) at No.1 Sportsground (2pm).
