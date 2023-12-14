Weekend planner: 'Tis the season for carols, live music, football & more

A-League Men's Soccer: Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory 6pm, McDonald Jones Stadium, Broadmeadow. Gates 5pm. It's the annual teddy bear toss day.
Arts In The Yard 10am to 11.45am, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
Australia in Space Saturday & Sunday, 10am to 5pm, Newcastle Museum, 6 Workshop Way, Newcastle.
Christmas at The Station 10am to 2pm, The Station, Newcastle.
Christmas Lights Spectacular Saturday & Sunday, 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Broke Road, Pokolbin.
Handmade In The Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Kevin Sobels Wines, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Lake Macquarie City Farmers Market 8am to 2pm, Stockland Shopping Centre, Glendale.
Make It Maitland Movie Night Elf 5pm, The Santa Clause 7.15pm, Maitland Regional Sportsground, James Street, Maitland.
More Than Sport 9.30am to 2pm, Lovett Gallery, Newcastle Library, Laman Street, Newcastle.
Newcastle Christmas Races 11.30am, Newcastle Jockey Club, Broadmeadow.
Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Pelican Foreshore Twilight Market 3pm to 8pm, Pelican Foreshore.
Pink Christmas Handmade Markets 8am to 3pm, Shed 3, 50 Clyde Street, Hamilton North.
Shakespeare Under The Stars: A Midsummer's Night Dream Saturday& Sunday 7pm to 9pm, Pacific Park, Newcastle East.
Showstoppers 2pm & 7pm, What Theatre Company, Civic Playhouse, Newcastle.
Soul Hub Garage Sale 9am to 2pm, corner Hunter & Watt Streets, Newcastle.
Summer Rumba Nights 2023 - Salsa Party 6pm to 11pm, The Hamilton Hive, 153 Beaumont Street, Hamilton.
The Dance of the Remediators 3pm to 6pm, The Lock-Up, 90 Hunter Street, Newcastle.
The Rock'n Elfy's Christmas Shows at Wallsend Rotunda 11am to 12.30pm, Tyrrell Street, Wallsend.
Twilight Community Drumming 5.30pm, Dixon Park Beach, Merewether.
Vigil for Palestine 9.30am to 1.30pm Tram Shed at Foreshore Park, Wharf Road, Newcastle East.
Ablaze Dance Academy: Reimagined 4.30pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
A-League Women's Soccer: Newcastle Jets vs Western United 5pm, No.2 Sportsground, Newcastle West.
Bernie's Christmas Markets 5pm, Bernie's Bar, King Street, Newcastle.
Carols By The Beach 5pm to 9.30pm, Empire Park, Bar Beach.
Carols By The Lake 6pm to 9pm, Thomas H. Halton Park, Croduce Bay.
Christmas Market 9am to 1pm, Mayfield Bowling Club, 2A Ingall Street, Mayfield.
Kids Christmas Party 10am, Mayfield West Bowling Club, 4 Norris Avenue, Mayfield West.
Lambton Park Carols 5pm to 9pm, Lambton Park.
Markets On The Green 3pm, Club Lambton, Lambton.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground, Broadmeadow.
Pub Dog Competition 1pm, Criterion Hotel, 81 Bourke Street, Carrington.
Speers Point Park Christmas Market 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Summer Bash Twenty20 Cricket 10am to 6pm, double-headers at No.1 Sportsground, Harker Oval, Passmore Oval and Bernie Curran Oval.
Benjalu Saturday, 7.30pm, Kahibah Sports Club.
Diesel, with Mark Wilkinson, Saturday 8pm, Lizotte's.
Soy Boy, with Poltergeist 9000, Maicey, Procession, OHNA, Saturday, King Street Warehouse.
VENUMMC, with W3BER, Crofty, Conflikt, Japs, Belac BTD, Benny Baxter, Henlxy, Saturday, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Deadshowws, with Butterknife, Playground, Lost Plaza, Inimata, Grub, Jan, Catpiss, Woofer, Resident, Goon Gremlins, Soda Simulator, Saturday, 4pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel, Wickham.
The Pleasures, with The Big Wheels, Allison Forbes - Royal Hotel Dungog.
The Australian Beer Week Show, with The Grounds, Saturday, Royal Oak Hotel, Tighes Hill.
Novotone Christmas Party ft. Kim Churchill, Los Scallywaggs, Fungas, S.F Wrens, The Axolotls, ChaiChester, Piper Butcher, Sunday 2.30pm, Young Street Hotel, Carrington.
Magpie Diaries Sunday, 4pm, Grand Junction Hotel, Maitland.
Loretta Sunday, 8pm, King Street Warehouse.
Good Thanks, with Goon Gremlins, Great Job, Si8erboy, Sunday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
