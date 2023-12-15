Visionary dreamworld of life after climate change at The Lock-Up

Jess Scully, author of Glimpses Of Utopia: Real Ideas for a Fairer World, who will be opening the show, said on social media:" I think they're creating something special. They're using play to spark the visioning we need to see beyond this moment, to suggest the adaptability we need to cultivate and to prefigure the rituals we need to invent, to help us transition to a future we can actually look forward to."