Newcastle and Lake Macquarie best and worst suburbs revealed in report

CoreLogic's Best of the Best report released this week revealed the best and the worst performing suburbs of the year across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Suburbs of Lake Macquarie claimed every spot in the top 10 for strongest house value growth in the report which summed up the country's annual property performance.
In other end-of-year property news, Hickson Street in Merewether has topped a list of the most expensive streets in Newcastle.
The beachside suburb dominated the list compiled for the Newcastle Herald by Ray White which revealed the top 10 priciest and most affordable streets in the region.
Merewether accounted for nine of the 10 most expensive streets on the list.
A luxury home listed for sale for the first time could fetch a record price in Caves Beach.
Belle Property listing agent Jackson Morgan is expecting offers in the $3 million bracket for the home which could top the suburb record.
Auction activity is on the rise in the lead up to Christmas.
There were 49 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie last week, up from 35 the previous week.
According to CoreLogic's preliminary results, the region recorded an auction clearance rate of 60.7 per cent in the week ending December 10.
A huge block in Charlestown is drawing interest from buyers in the market to renovate or knockdown and rebuild.
The property on Warners Bay Road is one of the largest residential sites in the suburb, spanning 1.7 acres of land.
"It's the sort of property that is generating a whole heap of interest," Harcourts Newcastle listing agent Joel Soldado said.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
