Highness soars in Magic Millions Wyong 2YO Classic

Michael Freedman-trained colt Highness rocketed into the calculations for the $3 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) on the Gold Coast next month with a slashing finish to win at Wyong on Wednesday.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained favourite Spywire ($2.05) was clear and looked set for victory in the $200,000 listed Magic Millions Wyong 2YO Classic (1100m) before Highness ($4.40), a $900,000 yearling, made up ground quickly under Tommy Berry to breeze past for a two-thirds of a length victory. Second elect Toque was third and Kris Lees-trained Justice Please was fourth.
In the $150,000 MM 3YO and 4YO Stakes, $1.40 favourite Royal Merchant, for Maher and Eustace, held out stablemate Semana by 0.37 of a length.
It was a good day for local trainers. Kim Waugh won with Bojangles and Linguee and Sara Ryan took out the opener with How Much Better.
