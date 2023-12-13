Highness soars in Magic Millions Wyong 2YO Classic

Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained favourite Spywire ($2.05) was clear and looked set for victory in the $200,000 listed Magic Millions Wyong 2YO Classic (1100m) before Highness ($4.40), a $900,000 yearling, made up ground quickly under Tommy Berry to breeze past for a two-thirds of a length victory. Second elect Toque was third and Kris Lees-trained Justice Please was fourth.