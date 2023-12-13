Newcastle Heraldsport
Highness soars in Magic Millions Wyong 2YO Classic

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 13 2023 - 7:23pm
Michael Freedman-trained colt Highness rocketed into the calculations for the $3 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) on the Gold Coast next month with a slashing finish to win at Wyong on Wednesday.

