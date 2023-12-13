Patience a virtue for Central Coast trainer Michael Thompson

The patience of Central Coast trainer Michael Thompson was rewarded on Wednesday at The Gardens when Miss Aquaholic broke through at her 60th start to give his a first win as a trainer.
Miss Aquaholic, bred and part-owned by Thompson, had placed 12 times before starting well on Wednesday from box seven in a 400m maiden.
She raced behind the leaders before finding a split and running down leader Siakam close to the line for a quarter-length win as a $14 chance.
It was also a first win for Thompson as a trainer.
The long-time owner, who started as a trainer with Miss Aquaholic's debut in October last year, said he was over the moon with the victory.
Fellow Central Coast conditioner Brett Gilbert had a winning double at the meeting with Great North in a 515m maiden and Premier Mac in a 5th grade over 400m.
Jerrys Plains trainer Amber Capper also had a double, thanks to Give Him Time and All Zip in 5th grade 400m races. All Zip won by almost seven lengths.
