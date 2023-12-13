Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Freed Kathleen Folbigg to learn appeal fate after pardon

By Jack Gramenz
Updated December 14 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEFT: Kathleen Folbigg pictured in April, 2004, leaving Maitland Court after being refused bail. Picture by Anita Jones. RIGHT: Kathleen Folbigg said she grieved for her children and "I miss them and love them terribly". (HANDOUT/SUPPLIED)
LEFT: Kathleen Folbigg pictured in April, 2004, leaving Maitland Court after being refused bail. Picture by Anita Jones. RIGHT: Kathleen Folbigg said she grieved for her children and "I miss them and love them terribly". (HANDOUT/SUPPLIED)

Pardoned ex-prisoner Kathleen Folbigg could be vindicated after spending close to two decades in jail over the deaths of her four children when a court rules on quashing her convictions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.