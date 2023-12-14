A LUXURY home in Caves Beach listed for sale for the first time could fetch a record price.
The four-bedroom home, named Tarifa, at 8 Sea Eagle Crescent is on the market with Belle Property listing agent Jackson Morgan via expressions of interest.
Mr Morgan is expecting offers in the $3 million bracket which could top the suburb record in Caves Beach.
The top price for a residential property in Caves Beach is $3 million, a record which is shared by three homes in the suburb.
A seven-bedroom home at 33 The Esplanade set the record in June 2021 when it sold for $3 million, topping the previous record of $2.9 million.
Another two properties have since sold for $3 million, including a four-bedroom house at 15 The Esplanade in April 2022 and 15 Mawson Street which was sold in March 2022.
The agent said the property had drawn interest from out-of-area buyers, with around 90 per cent of enquiry coming from Sydney.
"We have buyers from Sydney looking at it as a holiday home short-term and then to live in and retire long-term," he said.
"Generally speaking, Caves Beach is at about 80 per cent of out-of-area enquiry but for a home like this at this price point, I would say about 90 per cent has been Sydney buyers.
"At the open homes I have had buyers drive up from Sydney purely to inspect the property."
The home was built in 2004 after its owners bought the vacant 988 square metre block which is close to Spoon Rock Bay.
Mr Morgan said the elevated position of the block and the home's walls of glass took in expansive coastal views which could be seen from almost every room.
"Sea Eagle Crescent is quite high up so you get an amazing view," he said.
"Effectively, the home has been designed to make full use of the views.
"It has full 180 degree views and you can see Caves Beach, Blacksmiths and all the way through to Redhead and even Stockton."
The house spans two levels with four bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the large master bedroom upstairs which has a walk-in robe and ensuite.
Upstairs also has a huge open-plan kitchen,. living and dining area with access to the large deck which takes in the ocean views.
The remaining three bedrooms are downstairs, as well as a 41 square metre living room, main bathroom and laundry.
There is also a three-car garage and large workshop.
The agent said the name of the home, Tarifa, was inspired by one of the owners' favourite holiday destinations in Spain.
"Tarifa is this little point in Spain and it has the most beautiful sunrises and sunsets, so when they visit they look out of their bedroom window and it's just water, sun and the horizon and they said that's what they love about this home," he said.
"They wake up in their master bedroom and all they see is the water and they get those beautiful sunrises and sunsets as well."
The property is open for inspection on December 16 at 1pm.
Caves Beach ranked among the top 10 suburbs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie for the strongest house value growth in 2023.
According to a new report from CoreLogic, Caves Beach placed 10th on the list with house value growth of 9 per cent this year.
The median house price in Caves Beach is $1,121,627.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.