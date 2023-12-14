Ausgrid restores power after blackout hits central Newcastle, suburbs

Ausgrid says it has restored power to five Newcastle neighbourhoods which suffered a blackout on Thursday morning due to an underground cabling fault.
Ausgrid mapping showed power was out in Newcastle West between Steel Street and Stewart Avenue and in Newcastle and Cooks Hill around Laman, Corlette, King and Hunter streets for just over an hour.
Another large section of Cooks Hill along Darby Street was also without power, as was The Junction and a large pocket of Merewether around Llewellyn Street.
Ausgrid said 2146 customers across the five areas had been affected.
The company first estimated the power would be out until midday, but a spokesperson said it had switched customers to another part of the supply network.
The temperature is due to reach 37 degrees in Newcastle today, but the Ausgrid spokesperson said the outage was not due to the heat.
The mercury had hit 29 in Newcastle West by 10am.
