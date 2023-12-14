Newcastle Herald
Ausgrid restores power after blackout hits central Newcastle, suburbs

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated December 14 2023 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
An Ausgrid map showing the four blackout areas. Image supplied
Ausgrid says it has restored power to five Newcastle neighbourhoods which suffered a blackout on Thursday morning due to an underground cabling fault.

