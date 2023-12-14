Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Mata'utia issues early challenge to fellow Newcastle RL recruit Fifitia

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PETER Mata'utia has laid down the early challenge to fellow high-profile recruit David Fifita ahead of next year's inaugural Magic Round, hoping to continue a winning streak from their time playing overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.