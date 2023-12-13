Newcastle Herald
Freed Folbigg acquitted after decades in jail

By Jack Gramenz
Updated December 14 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:35am
After spending almost two decades in prison, Kathleen Folbigg has had her convictions quashed. -AAP Image
Pardoned, freed and now acquitted, Kathleen Folbigg's name has been cleared over the deaths of her four children.

