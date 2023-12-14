Jack Callaghan rapt with draw and Spirit Of St Louis for ID final

Hunter reinsman Jack Callaghan expects Spirit Of St Louis to be at his peak and erase memories of last year's disappointment in Saturday night's Inter Dominion Pacing Final at Albion Park.
At just 22, Callaghan has established himself as one of Sydney's top drivers while with the Belinda McCarthy stables after starting his career at his father Mark's operation at Morisset.
He was third in his first Inter Dominion final with Alta Orlando in 2021 but Spirit Of St Louis have since been a major factor in his success. He has taken him to two of his six group 1 wins and runner-up twice in the Miracle Mile, among many highlights.
However, Spirit Of St Louis, a heat winner, finished last in the 2022 Inter Dominion decider with Callaghan driving at Melton, after which the pacer was found to be suffering from a virus.
This year, he finished sixth from a second row draw on the pegs in heat one before finishing a half-metre away second in his next two.
Luke McCarthy took the reins last week but Callaghan is back for the final and he was pleased with a draw in nine - in the running line on the second row behind fast-starter Turn It Up. Spirit Of St Louis was a $26 TAB chance in a race where Swayzee (gate three) and Leap To Fame (five) were battling it out for favouritism.
"I'm pretty happy with the draw," Callaghan said.
"He's shown that when you don't use him out, what a good turn of foot he has, so he should be able to have a handy spot with a bit of cover. He'll just need a bit of luck through the latter stages.
"He's probably the most consistent grand circuit campaigners over the last two or three seasons, so he's never too far away.
"Obviously those two favourites are superstar horses and they will be extremely hard to beat, but he shouldn't be too far off them."
And after last year's troubles, Callaghan was happy with how Spirit Of St Louis was travelling.
"He's built through the series really good," he said. "We went into it pretty fresh with him, so he should be at his peak on Saturday we're hoping.
"Last year he pulled up with a virus and a few of his runs in the heats weren't great so he probably had a niggling one through it and by the final he was all but done, but this year he seems really healthy and fresh, and as good as ever.
"His sectionals in his first heat were really good so I was rapt with that run and then with each run he's probably got better and better, so it's an ideal preparation I think.
"He's a really good top-five chance."
He was hoping to reach a milestone in his partnership with Spirit Of St Louis with a big result in the $530,000 race.
"He's done a massive job the horse. It's been a real good ride," he said. "He has won over a million, but I think together we are just shy of it. And he wasn't an overly expensive horse when he came [from New Zealand], so he's done a huge job."
