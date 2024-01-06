Leaders challenge state government to 'keep pace' with city's growth

LEADERS at the helm of Lake Macquarie council have slammed the state government for unfulfilled promises and continually playing "catch up" while they forge ahead with a $118m cash splash on capital works this year.
The council faced its own challenges in 2022-23, still recovering from a COVID-19 hangover that saw construction costs soar and caused timeline blowouts, but despite it all chief executive Morven Cameron said what was delayed will still be delivered.
"The issues that impacted us were the same as what's impacted everybody, the cost of materials, the availability of materials in some infrastructure projects was actually as big of an issue if not a bigger issue than the cost," she said.
"Some of the lead times and infrastructure we needed for those builds went from four weeks to 10 months almost overnight.
"We're not back to pre-COVID stability, but it's either getting easier or we're getting better at accepting the new normal."
The council ticked 94 per cent of the projects it committed to this last year off the list, and of the six per cent it didn't get around to - half have since been delivered.
As far as mayor Kay Fraser is concerned, the same can't be said for the state government - who she last year criticised for "pulling the handbrake" on the city.
"Last year I said we'd been promised a number of things from the state government, including the Hillsborough Road upgrade, Speers Point roundabout, upgrades to Morisset, Fassifern and Cardiff train stations and the dredging of Swansea Channel," she said.
"Dredging has commenced but none of the other projects in that list have happened."
Lake Macquarie generates $26.1 billion in economic output each year, accounting for 19.6 per cent of the Hunter region's contribution.
The city is home to more than 217,000 people spread across 95 communities, an increase of almost 19,000 residents since 2012.
It's expected to grow to more than 250,000 people by 2041 and for the last five financial years, the council has approved development applications worth more than $1 billion annually.
Building approvals alone have increased for the sixth year in a row, up to $881.2 million in 202-23 from $788.6 million the year before.
And, Ms Cameron said the city and Lower Hunter region's ability to assist with the state's housing crisis isn't being held up by local planning problems.
"I think they're [the NSW government] making progress, but the growth in the region and city has happened faster than the infrastructure planning has, and therefore the state agencies are definitely in a situation where they're playing catch-up," she said.
"I suspect that's statewide, I don't know for sure, but my gut would say that anywhere in the regions there's a similar story.
"We're not asking for more money, we're just asking for the state government infrastructure to keep pace with the growth of our city."
Cr Fraser has her sights set on securing funds for Gimberts Road at Morisset, which she called a "shovel-ready" project for new bridge works, road and intersection upgrades.
"If realised, this will unlock 52.6ha of employment land and ongoing jobs, and enhance the already funded Mandalong Road upgrade, funded by the federal and state governments, and council," she said.
Cr Fraser said despite budgeting challenges, resourcing shortages and high construction costs in the last 12 months, she was proud of how the city had stepped up to the plate.
"Looking ahead, our city is facing the challenge of a growing population, a lack of investment in our roads and public transport from other levels of government and the ongoing challenge of inflation affecting every part of our operations," she said.
"We're working hard to deliver the infrastructure and services our community needs in a financially responsible way, making Lake Macquarie city a better place now and into the future."
In 2023-24, the council plans to deliver continued upgrades to the $42 million Hunter Sports Centre expansion, including a new athlete testing facility, sport and community centre and NSW Trampoline Centre of Excellence.
It's expected to create 100 direct and indirect jobs during construction and generate $16 million in flow-on benefits to the local economy.
Drivers are also high on the priority list, with the council set to spend more than $30 million on roads and transport including Harper Avenue at Edgeworth, new underpass lights at Fassifern Road and Greenway Parkway at Fassifern, intersection improvements at Cooranbong and road rehabilitation at Pelican.
It plans to open the Eastlakes Community Recycling Centre at Belmont North which will offer a free drop-off point for problem waste like paints, oils, gas bottles, smoke detectors and batteries.
With all eyes on Morisset and surrounding suburbs, which have been identified by the state government as the most important growth zone in the Hunter and Central Coast in years to come - the council will also seek community input on a strategy to guide development in the area.
This year it will start planning for the Morisset Community and Cultural Hub, a landmark building designed to support lifelong learning and encourage use from non-traditional library users.
Cr Fraser said she's passionate about advocating for the outcomes the growing regional city deserves.
"As a council, we continue to take steps every day to make Lake Mac a connected, sustainable and highly liveable city," she said.
"We are seeing an incredible transformation around Morisset and Cooranbong, these suburbs are ideally located for new and growing businesses, new housing as well as tourism and lifestyle opportunities.
"We are working with other levels of government to push for the investment we need to unlock growth areas."
In 2022-23, the council's operating results including capital revenue was an $80.8m surplus, and $9m before capital revenue.
It returned a surplus a year earlier than planned against a budget forecast $1.8m loss, largely due to better than expected returns on its investment portfolio, prudent financial management and receiving 100 per cent of the Financial Assistance Grant in advance.
The council's main source of income was rates, bringing in $151.4 million, which accounted for 40 per cent of its total income in 2022-23, an increase of $4.6m from the year before.
And, as voters prepare to head to the polling booths for local council elections in September, Ms Cameron said her team is gearing up to train new and returning councillors.
"I'm very lucky to have, well it's not luck, I have a phenomenal group of councillors who offer me their full support and vice-versa," she said.
"We have a great working relationship and it's always exciting because you might get people with different points of view and I love when I feel like as many points of view as possible have been considered, especially when a big decision is being made.
"So I'm not apprehensive, I relish in it, I'm just such a die hard believer in local democratic decision-making that I thrive on being able to help new councillors understand their role, what the administration can do to support them and ultimately what their responsibilities are to the city of Lake Macquarie."
Cr Fraser said she was particularly proud of the program of cultural events put on this year, as well as the opening of Sugar Valley Library Museum, kirantakamyari and works on the Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track which is nearing completion.
The council's focus has been on positioning itself as the state's capital for adventure tourism, and Cr Fraser said that has been instrumental in attracting new events to the city.
"These events generate employment opportunities and economic impact for the region, and help raise the profile of our city as a must-see destination to our key visitor markets," she said.
She said 2024 will see a great line-up of events coming to the city including the National Mountain Bike Championships in March, the Adventure Junkie X-Marathon Adventure Racing Festival in August and the Fast and Loud Festival in October.
"I'm very proud of how our region is developing as a destination for families looking for a better quality of life, businesses needing the space to grow and visitors seeking fun and exciting experiences," she said.
More than 14,000 small to medium businesses call Lake Macquarie home, across construction, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and social assistance and education and training.
As coal mining and coal-fired power generation declines, the city is focused on growing the knowledge and creative industries and tourism sectors.
