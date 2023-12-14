Joint leaders City score mid-season boost from second English county import

NEWCASTLE City's Callan Fowler says "we feel like we can beat anyone now" following the arrival of second English county import Danial Ibrahim.
Fowler revealed all-rounder Ibrahim, an England under-19 representative and Sussex teammate of City captain Oli Carter, will join the club's campaign from this weekend.
Ibrahim, a right-handed batsman and seamer, landed in Australia on Wednesday night and is due to debut for the Sabres during T20 Summer Bash openers on Sunday.
With the Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) first-grade competition already midway through round eight, he will start two-day commitments after the Christmas break.
City are equal leaders on the ladder and claimed a Tom Locker Cup one-day title last month.
"We're running with a bit of confidence already and this just boosts it even further. We feel like we can beat anyone now," Fowler told the Newcastle Herald on Thursday.
It remains unclear whether or not Ibrahim will be available for the 2023-2024 finals series, which commences on March 16.
"He'll play Sunday and then pretty much all formats for us until he leaves," Fowler said.
"I'm not sure when he's going to leave, probably around March or something, but he's a very handy inclusion for us going into the New Year.
"He bats and bowls. Probably opens the bowling for us because he bowls quite sharp and bat top or middle order. I'm sure he can field OK too.
"This will just funnel down the club for us and it's what we've probably missed the last few years, a bit of depth and competition for spots. It improves our training standards and everything across the park."
Saturday sees City resume at 2-47 in pursuit of Toronto's 121 while on Sunday the Sabres host a T20 double header against the Thoroughbreds (Hunter) and Tigers (Wallsend) at No.1 Sportsground.
Meanwhile, in the NDCA Masters T20 league it was hosts Wallsend (7-158) who claimed the men's over-35 Gilmour Cup by chasing down Cardiff-Boolaroo (8-152) with one ball to spare. Nathan Holloway hit a six to win Wednesday night's final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.