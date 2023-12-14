Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Joint leaders City score mid-season boost from second English county import

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated December 14 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle City recruit Danial Ibrahim playing for English county Sussex. Picture by Getty Images
Newcastle City recruit Danial Ibrahim playing for English county Sussex. Picture by Getty Images

NEWCASTLE City's Callan Fowler says "we feel like we can beat anyone now" following the arrival of second English county import Danial Ibrahim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help