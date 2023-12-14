Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Elated, relieved and shocked: Hunter students wake up to top ATARs

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 14 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAHMOUD Khamis is the first in his family's generation to complete the Higher School Certificate, and on Thursday morning, he woke up to an incredible result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.