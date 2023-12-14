Newcastle Herald
Port Stephens Council open to Tomaree Lodge, but 'not if it's a lemon'

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated December 14 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 4:56pm
Tomaree Lodge has been closed for more than two years. File picture
Tomaree Lodge has been closed for more than two years. File picture

Port Stephens Council says it will take a "strategic leadership role" in deciding Tomaree Lodge's future but will "not take on a lemon" if the site is a financial burden.

