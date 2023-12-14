Nick Cowburn returns in boost for Valentine in 2024 NPL

Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes believes he has regained one of the premier players in the NPL Men's NNSW with the return of Nick Cowburn.
The former Newcastle Jets midfielder moved to Queensland and played with Gold Coast United last season after being part of Hughes' squad in 2022.
However, Hughes has welcomed back Cowburn and Sakeel Balfour Brown for 2024 as well as securing Tyrell Paulson from Maitland.
Balfour Brown moved mid-season to eventual premiers and champions Lambton Jaffas this year but he has signed on to return to Phoenix.
Paulson, who was at Charlestown with Hughes in 2019, missed a large chunk of last season at Maitland with work commitments.
The return of Cowburn, though, is the biggest news for Valentine, who faded to finish ninth on 25 points - 14 short of finals, this year after finishing a win outside the top five in 2022.
"Cowby has moved home and come back to us, which is a great signing for us," Hughes said.
"He had a good season up there and he was selected in representative teams up there, so it's good to have him back because he's a great fit within our group and the club.
"For me, he's up there in the best player in the league. You've got experienced players like Boogs [Nigel Boogaard] and those guys, but I'm looking at players with the age and who fit the category of a really top player, and for me he's up there with the best in the league."
Cowburn, 28, made 68 A-League appearance for his hometown Jets before joining Maitland in 2019. He left the Magpies midway through the 2020 campaign and returned to the competition with Lake Macquarie in 2021.
While Cowburn will give Valentine composure and class in the middle of the park, Hughes is hoping Balfour Brown and Paulson can give them a spark up front.
"I think [Paulson] will do well for us and will be a key player in our group," he said.
"I'm looking forward to working with him. He'll be more of an attacking threat for us, that's where I'll utilise him.
"Sakeel, he's decided to come back and join us and it's a good one because we can continue to work with him.
"I think he saw the way I worked with him before he moved to Lambton last year and he's decided to come back and continue here, which is a positive for us.
"We had a very good balance within the playing group and when we lost him it unbalanced us a lot. We didn't have the depth of players the other clubs had, to change players.
"It put a really big hole in the system."
As for departures, Tom Duggan, who left mid-season for an opportunity in Portugal, has gone to Weston, while Tom Parkes and imports Rodrigo Mesquita and Tyrone Mulder are not returning.
Hughes hopes to add to his roster but also promote from within.
"We have a few younger ones we've promoted through our youth system and we are looking to have a heavy focus on continuing to do that," he said.
In the 2024 draw confirmed on Thursday, Valentine are away to Maitland to start the season on February 24 before trips to New Lambton and Adamstown.
