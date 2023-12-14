First cab off the rank: Bryce Ham to stand for Lake Macquarie council

GREENS candidate Bryce Ham has announced he will stand in the Lake Macquarie council election with a focus on securing the city's reputation as one of the best places to live in the state.
The community campaigner, sustainable transport and environmental activist will stand as a Greens candidate come September for the first time, after he stood as an Independent in 2021.
"The long-term thinking promoted by Greens policies aligned with my own, and I realised that urgent priorities in Lake Macquarie could be addressed by joining a team of committed and experienced local campaigners," Mr Ham said.
The lifelong resident is the first person to announce his candidacy for Lake Macquarie in the September 2024 election.
Mr Ham said his plan for a liveable Lake Macquarie spans all generations.
"For children, families and senior citizens, there are gaps in council strategy that I would like to see addressed in a whole-of-life plan that embraces the long term," he said.
"Currently most council playgrounds lack UV protective shade cloth, installation of sun-safe shade in playgrounds will protect the health of Lake Macquarie's little ones and prevent many skin cancers in years to come."
The 20-year-old is a former organiser for School Strike 4 Climate and hopes to engage young people in local government through his campaign.
"I recognise that I am young, but I believe my youth brings a fresh perspective and determined passion to address local issues on council," he said.
Mr Ham plans to advocate for more public and local transport schemes, as well as improvement and expansion of shared pathways.
"Workers and shoppers in Lake Macquarie struggle along our congested roads, particularly in the Edgeworth-Cardiff and Warners Bay-Charlestown corridors," he said.
"Mobility for senior residents is a priority both for their independence and wellbeing.
"With the increasing availability of mobility scooters and walkers to help senior residents enjoy an active lifestyle for many more years, council needs to identify and develop more suitable access to key medical, shopping and residential areas."
He suggested the council look at examples of dual-use cycleways and mobility scooters which have been implemented overseas.
The North Ward candidate said his experience campaigning for the proposed Charlestown to Coast path can be applied to the benefit of thousands of residents between the coast and West Wallsend.
Mr Ham will start his campaign door-knocking on as many homes as possible from Dudley to West Wallsend to hear from North Ward residents directly about the issues that matter to them.
"I'm starting my campaign well ahead of the council elections so that people have time to get to know me, and because I'm a long-term planner in any case," he said.
"Residents across North Ward today might be wondering 'who's Bryce?', but by the time next September comes around, I aim to have met so many that they'll know exactly who can help bring their issues forward on Council to be solved."
