Graduation ceremonies continue with Law, Business, Physiotherapy

THE University of Newcastle continues to graduate its largest cohort to date, with ceremonies for the College of Human and Social Futures and College of Health Medicine and Wellbeing Research on Thursday, December 14.
In the first ceremony at 2pm, students graduated from Research, Postgraduate and Undergraduate awards in the School of Law and Justice; Postgraduate Business awards, Research, Postgraduate and Undergraduate awards in the School of Humanities, Creative Industries and Social Sciences.
Degrees included Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Criminology, Bachelor of Communication, Bachelor of Visual Communication Design, Bachelor of Social Work, Bachelor of Social Science, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Arts.
Julia Kowald graduated with a Bachelor of Law (Honours) and Diploma of Legal Practice with Honours Class.
"It was five years combined with a Bachelor of Business with Distinction which I graduated from in 2021. I feel very excited to be done," she said
"I've made some really good life long friends and I'm excited to see what everyone else does too," she said.
Ms Kowald will begin graduate position with Sparke Helmore in their Sydney office in February 2024.
Bianca Drain also graduated from a Bachelor of Law with First Class Honours and Diploma of Legal Practice.
"It feels super exciting and amazing not having to study anymore. I'm busy applying for jobs and not returning to study anytime soon," she said.
Amanda Poteris graduated from a Master of Business Administration after studying for three years part-time, while working full-time with nib.
"It feels amazing to have persevered through several personal adversities and challenges, and to finally be graduating this degree. I'll take a short break from studies before embarking on my Juris Doctor in 2024," she said.
She was planning to celebrate her achievement with her "three beautiful children" before returning to mum duties.
At the 6pm ceremony there were Postgraduate and Undergraduate awards in the School of Medicine and Public Health and the Bachelor of Physiotherapy.
Degrees included Bachelor of Medical Science and Doctor of Medicine, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, Master of Traumatology and Master of Public Health.
Including this week's ceremonies outgoing UON Chancellor Paul Jeans will have graduated over 90,000 students over his tenure as Chancellor of the University.
