Reimagining Newcastle's buildings could help our homeless people

My mission is to explain how the housing crisis for those in need can be alleviated.
Both federal and state governments have a responsibility to provide adequate housing for all communities. I have noticed large and modest-sized vacant warehouses in Wickham where schools, shops and trains already exist. With a little ingenuity they could be reimagined to house homeless people.
We are supposed to address the seriousness of climate change. The obliteration by deforestation has not only caused habitat and shelter for wildlife to decline, but the greening of the planet is seriously impacted, therefore reducing its ability to decarbonise Co2 emissions. My suggestion is not rocket science, but a matter of recycling already available building materials and spaces.
It is abundantly clear the universe has burst its bubble of "comfortable existence" and greedy governments, business entrepreneurs, organisations and councils to name a few have worn out the planet.
I acknowledge my participation in this tragedy. The "milk has been spilt", and "we are facing the greatest challenge of our time". We don't need new sports stadiums, etc., The writing is on the wall with the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games because of cost blowouts.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser ("Absolutely dudded", Herald 11/12) has outlined a sensible, sustainable way forward to rejuvenate the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation facility. The council staved off a decision to approve the site's demolition. These decisions are in the best interests of the planet and public.
That's just the beginning.
To the whingers, and public institutions (councils etc,) "it ain't gonna get any better, so suck it up."
I thank Brett Thomas ("To be, or not to be a teacher today: discuss", Letters, 9/12) for raising the question of why should one be a teacher. The classic movie To Sir, with Love comes to mind. However, in that movie the school executive was supportive of the teacher. Sadly, this is not always the case in Australian public schools.
Yes, students have a world of knowledge at their fingertips these days, with the internet. They also have teachers who have had the years to assimilate how the knowledge goes together, and have lived through the hormone maelstrom of puberty, and lived. We don't need "Sage on Stage" as much as we need "Guide on Side". We need models of how to learn.
Schools need to be re-designed to be learning organisations. Specifically, to understand the progression: "dependent, independent, interdependent".
To an outside observer, the first and third may appear identical - teacher and students interacting - but it is important that the students adopt the belief that they can be independent, and so adopt a teamwork mentality. This may involve the students doing the teaching. There is no disgrace in adult learning.
Politicians crying poor, that a raise for teachers is unaffordable, need to go back to economics class. The national dollar is not the only available currency. We can add others with different rules of operation (barter; LETS; TimeBanking); and the support of this would be the everyday means of supporting the frontline teachers. "I support this money, in order to support the teachers paid in it."
The performance by Newcastle University Choir of Handel's Messiah on Sunday, December 10, was superb.
Chris Allan, the choir, soloists and orchestra were wonderful. It was a great way to spend a Sunday afternoon. However, I felt it was marred by the audience clapping after several choruses, and even before one of the bass solos were finished. This is an oratorio, not a concert. It is meant to be a flowing story of Christ.
I realise that some of the choruses are rousing and it's hard not to clap. Perhaps as each part concludes, would be appropriate, or else an announcement is made at the beginning, when the welcome is given, and when to when to clap. At the end of this particular performance, a thunderous applause was well deserved.
Take a bow Newcastle uni choir - well done.
On Wednesday night, a wonderful concert was held in Pacific Park, Newcastle, and hundreds of Novocastrians attended. The performances were superb. It was organised by the Grainery Church, of which I am not a member.
Member for Wallsend Sonia Hornery is adamant that she will not be issuing an apology to Newcastle council CEO Jeremy Bath and his mate Scott Neylon ('Clear': Bath off Scott-free", Herald 14/12). I am of the opinion she would have the support of many ratepayers and can think of 550,000 reasons why.
Somebody tell Sky News and their "Israel can do wrong" cohort that you don't eliminate an enemy by murdering innocent women and children en masse. If Israel stays out of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, there would not be this conflict. Palestine, as far as I know, has never encroached on Israel as it has upon Palestine, which has only tried to defend their own land.
Wrong again, Greg Hunt ("Dutton's just doing his job", Letters, 14/12). The job of an opposition leader is not to oppose every government policy, but to put up alternative and supposedly better policy. This just seems to be too hard for Peter Dutton, so just saying no to everything the government does is the way of the Coalition.
The editorial "Cost of living help is not inflationary" (Opinion, 15/12) goes to the heart of a valuable point. But there is an easier deflationary measure. If the government either paused or eliminated the automatic quarterly increases in government charges we would find a price pressure eliminated without cost to anyone.
There are some politicians who are "angered" because of a call for a ceasefire that will stop the killing of children - just for a moment. They see no value in that to their political cause. What does that tell you about the moral standard and level of humanity of the person that we elect to represent us?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.