Magic Round opponents revealed for next year's Newcastle RL opener

NEWCASTLE Rugby League have announced the match ups for next year's inaugural Magic Round, which will pit high-profile recruits Peter Matat'utia and David Fifita against one another at No.2 Sportsground.
Mata'utia and Fifita visited the venue on Thursday as Newcastle RL officially unveiled the draw for 2024, Lakes and The Entrance kicking off proceedings on April 13.
The Seagulls and Tigers (12pm) will be the first of five straight games played on that Saturday.
Wyong and Kurri (1:45pm) follow before the Northern Hawks tackle two-time defending premiers Matland (3:30pm).
Macquarie meet Cessnock (5:15pm) while Wests and Central (7pm) round out the new initiative. Souths have the bye.
Another feature of the upcoming calendar will be three fixtures on Anzac Day hosted by Central, Cessnock and Souths.
Sleapy's Day will be a stand-alone event at Townson Oval on August 10, featuring a grand-final replay between Souths and Maitland.
Central will play home games at the later 7:30pm timeslot courtesy of a planned lightning upgrade at St John Oval.
The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, September 22.
