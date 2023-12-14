Hole lotta trouble: Krispy Kreme donut van thief jammed by police

Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a Krispy Kreme van headed to Newcastle with more than 10,000 donuts on board.
About two weeks ago, on Wednesday November 29, police were called to a service station on Pennant Hills Road in Carlingford at 3.30am following reports a truck had been stolen.
The delivery truck was making a stop when police allege an unknown female took the opportunity to jump into the driver's seat and abscond with the vehicle and all of its contents.
Police established a crime scene, before locating the van abandoned at a car park in Parramatta on Friday, December 8.
The donuts were destroyed.
Less than a week later, on Thursday December 8, officers arrested a 28-year-old woman at St Marys Railway Station.
She was taken to Penrith Police Station where she was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and travel or attempt to travel without valid ticket.
The woman was refused bail to appear before Penrith Local Court.
