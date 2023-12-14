Newcastle Herald
Hole lotta trouble: Krispy Kreme donut van thief jammed by police

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
December 14 2023 - 4:18pm
Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing a Krispy Kreme van headed to Newcastle with more than 10,000 donuts on board.

