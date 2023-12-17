$300m senior's housing development to rise from Charlestown TAFE campus

A $300-million seniors' housing development will rise from the former TAFE campus at Charlestown, delivering 120 residential aged care beds, and hundreds of new independent living units and assisted living services.
The landmark development by Uniting will feature four separate buildings, varying in height from five to 14 storeys.
It is expected to deliver 120 residential aged care bedrooms, 203 independent living units and 133 residential units for other members of the community, as well as supporting 600 construction and 150 operational jobs.
Uniting property and housing director Simon Furness said the new complex would provide significant benefits to the Lower Hunter, generating jobs and providing a range of housing and care options.
"The demand for retirement living options is increasing rapidly," he said.
"Almost one in three people in the Lake Macquarie region is aged over 55, and the number of people aged 65 and over is expected to increase by almost 30 per cent over the next 20 years."
Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser said the development's location and mix of housing aligned with Council's vision for the area.
"It's close to existing services, shops and transport, it addresses our growing need for new housing, and it will be a driver of employment for many years to come," she said.
The development will includes community facilities for socialising, a hair salon, pool, clubhouse, landscaped rooftop with BBQ area, outdoor seating and dining, cafe, walking paths, landscaped grounds and gardens and a chapel/multi faith space.
Visiting rooms for GPs and allied health practitioners, and a wellness centre are also included in the plans.
"Uniting's development is also just a few blocks from the new $30-million medical centre under construction on Smith Street, and two minutes from the health precinct expanding around Lake Macquarie Private Hospital," Cr Fraser said.
Mr Furness said he was "delighted" the NSW Government had recognised the need to fast-track the development under the state approval process.
"Recognising the demand and ongoing need for quality retirement living options, Uniting is steadfast in our plans to double the number of independent living units over the next 10 years to around 6,000, primarily driven by building new retirement villages," he said.
NSW Seniors Minister and Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison the development offered state of the art, accessible homes for residents close to key amenities including public transport, shops and health services in this major commercial centre.
"Housing supply remains a top priority and we will continue to support the growth and delivery of more homes across the Hunter so more people can live in places they love, close to family and friends," she said.
Construction is anticipated to commence in early 2025.
