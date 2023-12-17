Newcastle Herald
$300m senior's housing development to rise from Charlestown TAFE campus

By Newsroom
December 17 2023 - 6:00pm
A $300-million seniors' housing development will rise from the former TAFE campus at Charlestown, delivering 120 residential aged care beds, and hundreds of new independent living units and assisted living services.

