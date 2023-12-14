James York's gift dog chasing Christmas bonus at The Gardens

Giveaway dog Jack Jack Binks can provide his owners with an even bigger Christmas party when he shoots for back-to-back wins at The Gardens on Friday.
Jack Jack Binks has box one and is one of two last-start winners in race five (400m) for Abermain hobby trainer James York.
An unlucky second on debut at the track, Jack Jack Binks led from box five last Saturday night to win his 400m maiden by a length.
An unraced Jack Jack Binks came to York with a cracked shoulder but after rest, treatment and one winning trial, he has hit the ground running.
"He was a giveaway and I've got a group of nine teachers, my son included, who work at a school for autistic children," York said.
"They've always wanted a dog, so we got this giveaway and we thought we'd give it a go, so I've got nine very excited owners.
"They said they'd put the prizemoney away and have a big Christmas party. First or last, they are there to cheer him on, so it's a pleasure to train for people like that. They just love the dog.
"He's not two yet and he's mixing up his starts a bit. But if he jumps and gets in front, he's going to be hard to run down. He's a strong and very determined little dog. He's only 27 kilos but he's got a bit of potential."
York also has Baby Blossom in the race in box eight. She won on debut at The Gardens on December 6 and is owned by a group from the Racecourse Hotel at Wallsend.
