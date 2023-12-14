Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

James York's gift dog chasing Christmas bonus at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 14 2023 - 8:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James York's gift dog chasing Christmas bonus at The Gardens
James York's gift dog chasing Christmas bonus at The Gardens

Giveaway dog Jack Jack Binks can provide his owners with an even bigger Christmas party when he shoots for back-to-back wins at The Gardens on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.