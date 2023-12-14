'Leave if not prepared': emergency warning issued for West Wallsend bushfire

AN emergency warning has been issued for West Wallsend following a truck fire on the M1 Pacific Motorway.
"The message to residents is leave if not prepared towards Cameron Park," a NSW RFS spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the blaze is burning in an easterly direction towards West Wallsend on both sides of O'Donnelltown Road in the vicinity of Boundary Road.
Residents are advised to leave if they are not prepared and only if the path is clear.
There are 20 RFS trucks on scene with over 50 firefighters and aircraft attempting to battle the blaze. Smoke in the area may affect visibility.
The fire may impact on properties in the West Wallsend area. Embers may be blown ahead of the main fire front. These may start spot fires which may threaten your home earlier than the main fire front.
One West Wallsend resident said she had never been evacuated in 13 years living in the suburb.
Police were driving through the streets urging residents to flee, with landholders shifting horses on foot as the smoke descended.
The NSW RFS issued the warning just before 5.30pm after a bushfire sparked as a result of the alight vehicle which has closed the Pacific Motorway in both directions, causing significant delays between Newcastle Link Road and Palmers Road.
Motorists are advised to exercise caution and expect significant delays.
Northbound diversions are in place at Palmers Road, Carry Street, Five Islands Road, TC Firth Ave, Frederick Street, Main Road, George Booth Drive, Cameron Park Drive, Newcastle Link Road, to rejoin M1 Pacific Motorway. This is suitable for all vehicles.
Southbound diversions at Newcastle Link Road, Cameron Park Drive, George Booth Drive, Main Road, Frederick Street, TC Firth Ave, Five Islands Road, Cary St, Palmers Road to rejoin M1 Pacific Mwy, this is suitable for all vehicles.
