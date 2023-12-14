Jets ready to soldier on if coach Gary van Egmond takes flight

STRIKER Lauren Allan is confident the Newcastle Jets can handle any disruption caused if coach Gary van Egmond exits mid-season to accept a job in China.
Van Egmond flew out on Sunday for talks with the Chinese Football Federation about taking the reins of their national under-20 women's team. It is understood he would also work with their under-17s.
He is expected to be back at training on Friday to help Newcastle prepare for Sunday's A-League Women clash with Western United at No.2 Sportsground.
While van Egmond has suggested he might be able to juggle the Chinese job and his current roles as coach of Newcastle's women and junior academy, that would appear unlikely, given the under-20 Asian Cup tournament kicks off on March 3 and overlaps with the A-League Women season.
The Jets have been training under assistant coach Ryan Campbell in van Egmond's absence.
"I guess if you're being honest, it's of course going to cause a disruption, your head coach [potentially] leaving," Allan said.
"A lot of us did sign because of him. I'd be pretty sad if he did [leave].
"I just think I've learned a lot from him. He has such great soccer knowledge.
"But we're a good bunch of girls and I think we'd just come together and we would support Ryan wholeheartedly. Of course, it would have some impact, but hopefully we can just build from that."
Allan said players would "deal with it as a team" if van Egmond was to depart mid-season.
That would require Jets management to grant him a release, in which case they would appear entitled to seek a transfer fee.
"For Gary, it's a good opportunity for him," she said.
"It's bittersweet, I guess. You would want to congratulate him and it's great that he'd be able to continue his career that way. But for us, we'd love to keep him.
"He's done really well for the club and hopefully he'll stick around, but that's his decision."
Van Egmond informed his players last week that he would be flying out to discuss the Chinese job in person, having been in discussions for several weeks.
"He sat us down before one of our reviews and told us that's what he would be doing, that he would be leaving after our game [against Sydney FC] and would be away this whole week," Allan said.
"I think we've responded pretty well to it. We still played really well on the weekend ... and we're still training under Ryan this week. Hopefully we can just build on that and whatever happens, happens."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.