Knights interested in giving American gridiron players a chance

A QUARTER of a century after the infamous Greg Smith experiment, the Newcastle Knights are interested in providing another opportunity for an American gridiron footballer to make the transition to rugby league.
As part of its much-hyped Las Vegas venture next year, the NRL has announced that it will be offering four American athletes a shot at switching to the 13-man code and potentially earning full-time contracts with Australian clubs. The athletes will be chosen from a "combine" event in March, at which 50 male and female applicants will be tested for speed, strength and skill levels.
Knights director of football Peter Parr said he had long believed that the USA could become a recruitment hot-spot for NRL clubs, and Newcastle would be the perfect place to nurture project players.
"I've discussed this with many people over the years," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"My understanding of the American football system is that once you finish college, if you don't get drafted into the NFL, there is really no tier to play in.
"So a lot of really gifted athletes miss out on NFL contracts, and their careers are over. And a lot of them weigh more than 100 kilos and can run 100 metres in less than 11 seconds.
"So I've always felt that there has been some value in having a look at those athletes."
Parr said the Knights would be "ideally suited" as a potential pathway for cross-over athletes. "We have so many different tiers of football here in Newcastle," he said.
"They could start out playing reserve grade in the local competition if you wanted them to, while they learned the rules and the basics.
"So I believe it's a worthwhile exercise.
"Whether it actually takes you anywhere, I don't know, but I think it's definitely worth investigating, to see if there is anyone there who has the athletic ability and skill set to potentially be a success in rugby league."
Parr felt the most logical rugby league positions for American novices would be wing and middle forward.
"It would be super hard for them to defend on an edge, in the centre and back row, and you'd probably rule out hooker, the halves and fullback," he said.
"But I'd have thought there'd be some who had the athleticism to play wing. And even front row, it's a tough position to play, but at least you don't have to make the same defensive decisions as a player on the edge."
Smith, a punt returner and wide receiver who claimed to have trialled for the Philadelphia Eagles, played one error-riddled NRL game on the wing for the Knights in 1999 and was never sighted in the top grade again.
He had initially come to the attention of rugby league scouts after playing for the USA at the World Sevens, leading to a lower-grade opportunity with Wests Magpies, before joining the Knights.
"I vaguely remember it," Parr said of Smith's hapless debut. "I think it would be different these days. Times have changed.
"The coaching staffs are much bigger than back in that era, and there are lots more tools in terms of vision to help teach people.
"Clubs are probably better set up these days to teach people the basics.
"You'd have to have a good degree of patience and give yourself an extended time frame.
"Like I said, it might not amount to anything, but I think we'd certainly be interested in giving it a go."
