Knights interested in giving American gridiron players a chance

By Robert Dillon
December 15 2023 - 7:00am
Newcastle football director Peter Parr and, inset, American import Greg Smith, who played one ill-fated game for the Knights in 1999.
A QUARTER of a century after the infamous Greg Smith experiment, the Newcastle Knights are interested in providing another opportunity for an American gridiron footballer to make the transition to rugby league.

