AN ultra-modern waterfront home designed by renowned Newcastle architect firm, Curious Practice, is set to go to auction in Coal Point next month.
The HIA Award-winning home was built in 2021 on a prime waterfront block spanning 1429 square metres at 392 Skye Point Road.
Listing agent Craig Avery from Avery Property Professionals said the architecturally-designed home was a rare offering in the suburb.
"You really don't see homes like that around Coal Point," Mr Avery said.
"Very, very few properties under 10 or 15 years old come on to the market in that area so it will be interesting to see the response."
Mr Avery said the property had drawn 10 enquiries by Friday morning after it went live to the market on Thursday afternoon.
Designed by Curious Practice and constructed by Sam Horn Building, the home was a finalist in the Hunter's HIA awards in 2022 and won best bathroom in the $25,000 to $40,000 category.
The property's original brick two-bedroom cottage made way for the four-bedroom two-level home which combines blackbutt timber joinery inside and out with high-end finishes and striking design elements.
"It has been a major transformation," he said.
"The house itself is only about two years old and it has won multiple awards.
"The architecture is incredible - the different lights, the different shapes, the different feel you get in areas of the home with its windows and corners, it is pretty special."
The water views are captured via floor-to-ceiling glass windows and stacker doors in the living area which lead out to the deck overlooking the lake.
There is also a boatshed and shared jetty.
All of the living space is on the ground level, including the open-plan kitchen which has black cabinetry, stone bench tops and integrated appliances.
Timber joinery accents include a built-in shelf above the cooktop and a Blackbutt timber extension to create an oversized island bench.
It flows through to the living room which has a double sided wood burning fireplace to the dining room, as well as a mud room and powder room.
Upstairs has three bedrooms, including the master with a walk-in robe and an ensuite, the main bathroom and a study which could be used as a fourth bedroom.
The ensuite and main bathroom both have freestanding bath tubs, including the award-winning ensuite which has a large window to look out over the lake from the tub.
In addition, there is a self-contained guest house which has DA approval to extend the space.
Blackbutt timber is used heavily throughout the home, from the statement entry door and staircase to a built-in reading nook in the kitchen area.
The modern exterior of the home features a charred effect texture paint and blackbutt timber battens.
Other features of the home include VJ wall panelling, timber floorboards and integrated appliances in the kitchen.
A second alfresco area on the street side of the home has a built-in barbecue area.
The property will go to auction on January 27.
CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in 2018 for $1.4 million.
A price guide was yet to be determined at this early stage of the campaign, however, Mr Avery anticipated it could fetch a significant price.
"The house next door sold for $3.1 million and it was a two bedroom house, so what will this one achieve? I am really not sure," he said.
"There are not many properties like this that present themselves to the market so it will be interesting to see the feedback we get from the market."
He said the majority of his recent waterfront property sales had been snapped up by local buyers.
The median house value in Coal Point is $1.09 million, according to CoreLogic.
The property is open for inspection on December 16 at 2pm.
