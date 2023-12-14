Firefighters' tireless efforts bring West Wallsend blaze under control

THE TIRELESS efforts of firefighters who worked through the night have paid off, with a blaze at West Wallsend brought under control early this morning.
The bush fire between the Pacific Motorway and Boundary Road at West Wallsend, along O'Donnelltown Road, tore through more than 60ha of land before it was able to be contained.
Firefighters remain on the ground today to black out and mop up any hot spots that remain in the wake of the blaze.
A NSW RFS spokesman told the Newcastle Herald the forecast looked much milder today and crews will continue to keep an eye out and put out flare ups where required.
"There's no threat currently and hopefully we can keep it that way, there may be deteriorating conditions tomorrow but at this stage there's no concern," he said.
The spokesman confirmed no homes were lost as a result of the fire and the situation is expected to remain under control unless conditions change.
A statement from West Wallsend High School principal Krystal Bevin on Facebook said she hoped families had stayed safe and well overnight.
"We understand many families have spent the night away from home and may not have the usual school supplies at hand," she said.
"Please know we understand if students are unable to access their usual uniform or resources and will ensure breakfast and lunch are available for anyone who needs it.
"If your family requires any additional support, please don't hesitate to contact us on 4953 2111 so we can assist."
There was a similar statement from West Wallsend Public School principal Vanessa Linstrom who said toast and sandwiches would be available for students in need.
"There is still a lot of smoke in the air, so please ensure asthmatic students are prepared with their medication if they attend school," she said.
Members of the public should keep up to date with the latest information on the NSW RFS website.
An evacuation centre opened at Wallsend Diggers has since closed.
