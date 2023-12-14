Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Firefighters' tireless efforts bring West Wallsend blaze under control

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated December 15 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE TIRELESS efforts of firefighters who worked through the night have paid off, with a blaze at West Wallsend brought under control early this morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.