Backyard blitz: Jets chasing first win on home turf

THE Newcastle Jets are fresh from beating the A-League leaders and are within a win of the top six, but one box they are yet to tick is a victory at home.
It's a statistic coach Rob Stanton is desperate to correct against Perth Glory at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday night.
The Jets have produced glimpses of their best in two appearances at Turton Road.
They led Western Sydney Wanderers 2-0 in round three after a scintillating first half, only to be run down and share the points in a 2-all draw.
Then, in round six, they pushed heavyweights Melbourne City hard in a 2-0 defeat.
"That is something that we really want to do - perform well and win in front of our own fans," Stanton said. "You want the fans to be proud of what you are doing. You want to represent them on the pitch and give them something exciting. That is something we strive to do.
"We did that really well in the first half against Wanderers. Our first half against Melbourne City was really good too. Second half we dropped off when we should have gone up a notch.
"We have performed well for three quarters in each of our home games. To win you have to go that bit further. You have to find a little more."
The same XI that stunned Wellington 3-0 in the New Zealand capital will be charged with getting the job done against a Glory outfit, which has lost four games straight and has not won outside of Western Australia in 14 months.
"The players did well and everyone contributed," Stanton said.
Striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos put the Jets ahead in the fourth minute against Wellington with the first of his two goals.
Stanton said it was vital that the Jets started on the front foot against a Glory outfit low on confidence but loaded with quality players.
"We want to start strong and fast," Stanton said. "We tried to do that a lot in pre-season and we did it well last game.
"If we score early, it will obviously put them on the back foot. We don't want them to get any confidence. We need to put pressure on them all the time and play an up-tempo game.
"Perth haven't lost games by more than a goal - bar one game.They are in the game the whole time. If you switch off, they have the ability to score goals. Their position is not a reflection of the team. On paper, they have depth and quality. They are due to perform and we have to be at our very best to get a result."
Reno Piscopo will start his second game back from a long-term calf issue and Stanton is expecting the creative spark to be influential.
"Reno is a player who, if he gets in good positions, can really hurt teams," the coach said. "He did a really good job last week in his first start. I'm hoping he can back that up with a consistent performance with and without the ball."
Stamatelopoulos scored a late equaliser for a 2-all draw against Perth on the road in the season opener.
Adam Taggart had put the home side ahead in the second minute. He has four goals in six games. They also boast the quality of Darryl Lachman, Ollie Bozanic, Mark Beevers and Salim Khelifi.
"Form can change quickly if you can get some confidence and belief," Stanton said. "Perth have lots of experience.
"The thing about the A-League is that the moment you drop the ball slightly, the other team will punish you. It is not set in stone who is going to finish top or bottom at this stage. It is extremely open. It is who can string together consistent results.That is the challenge for us.
"We are pretty humble group. We believe we will get a result if we play to our potential. There is a mentality there that I think can rise, and there is no better opportunity than tomorrow."
The Jets trained at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday and Stanton said the pitch had improved significantly after being relaid a month ago following a supercross event.
"It is a lot better," Stanton said. "It's not perfect but it has improved 50 per cent, which is really good. The are still some lines which makes it a bit bumpy, but it's certainly an improvement on last game. There are no excuses."
