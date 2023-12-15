Newcastle Herald
Backyard blitz: Jets chasing first win on home turf

By James Gardiner
December 15 2023 - 6:40pm
The Newcastle Jets at training this week. Picture by Marina Neil
THE Newcastle Jets are fresh from beating the A-League leaders and are within a win of the top six, but one box they are yet to tick is a victory at home.

