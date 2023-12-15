Hawks win player points relief for 2024

HAMILTON have had their player points cap (PPS) for the 2024 Hunter Rugby Union (HRU) season increased by four points after the Hawks missed the finals for the first time since 1999.
The Hawks, who finished fifth last season, have been given 20 points in a restructured PPS cap.
The top three from last season - Maitaland, Merewether and Wanderers - have 16 points. University, who finished fourth, have 19, Hamilton 20 and Southern Beaches 24.
Each player is allocated points form zero to three. Any player who has played the past three seasons or is a junior is worth zero. New players to a club are worth three points. New players, who have played the previous two years for a club in another Country zone, are nil. Other discounts are in place.
In previous seasons when Premier Rugby had nine clubs, the bottom three clubs were given PPS concessions. However, in 2023 the dropping of Nelson Bay and Singleton to Suburban Rugby left six clubs.
"A ladder of six teams is very different to a ladder of eight or nine teams," HRU competitions administrator Nicole Joannou said. "Hamilton, University and Southern Beaches applied for relief. Their submissions which were assessed by the operations committee. In evaluating each club, past seasons were taken into account."
The PPS for second grade differs to first grade.
Hamilton, who welcome back Marty Berry as coach and will play our of a redeveloped Passmore Oval, open the season at home against Merewether on April 13. In other first-round games, on a draft draw released Friday, premiers Maitland are away to University and Southern Beaches host Wanderers.
The competition will have a general bye on June 6 and July 13. The grand finals is set down for August 24 at no.2 Sportsground.
A record 10 teams have nominated for the women's competition, up from eight. Cooks Hill are new and Southern Beaches and Medowie will have their own teams after combining last season.
Rugby Australia will conduct a workshop in Newcastle regarding a two-year trial to lower the legal tackle height from below the shoulders to below the sternum across the community game from February next year.
They will walk through the changes at a presentation for junior and senior clubs.
The referees will also hold game management guideline sessions for club to attend as well.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.