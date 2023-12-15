Newcastle Herald
Hawks win player points relief for 2024

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 15 2023
Hamitlon captain Hamish McKie boots the ball down field last season. Picture by Stewart Hazell
HAMILTON have had their player points cap (PPS) for the 2024 Hunter Rugby Union (HRU) season increased by four points after the Hawks missed the finals for the first time since 1999.

