Jets coach Gary van Egmond returns from China with focus on Western United

Coach Gary van Egmond insists it will be business as usual when he returns from a reconnaissance trip to China in time for Newcastle's crucial A-League Women's clash with Western United at No.2 Sportsground on Sunday.
Van Egmond flew to China on Sunday night for talks with the Chinese Football Federation about taking the reins of their national under-20 women's team. It is understood he would also work with their under-17s.
The 58-year-old is believed to be the preferred candidate for the role.
He has been overseas since Newcastle's 1-0 loss to defending champions Sydney FC at No.2 Sportsground last Sunday but was due back in town on Saturday.
Van Egmond told the Newcastle Herald from China on Friday that he had spent the week in interviews and conducting training sessions and was expecting to know more once he returned home.
He has suggested he might be able to juggle the Chinese job and his current roles as coach of Newcastle's women and junior academy. That would appear unlikely, given the under-20 Asian Cup tournament kicks off on March 3 and overlaps with the A-League Women season.
"It's been a case of just coming over here and feeling it out then I'll get back and they'll have some ideas and I'll have some ideas and we'll sort of go from there," van Egmond said.
The round-eight match, set to kick off at 5pm, will be the last chance Novocastrians have to see van Egmond's daughter and Matildas star Emily in action before the conclusion of the midfielder's four-game guest stint.
Newcastle are yet to win at home this campaign but have impressed in front of record crowds for A-League matches at No.2 Sportsground. They led big guns Melbourne City 2-1 before being over-run 3-2 late in round five then conceded after a poor clearance with only six minutes remaining against the Sky Blues.
Western United are coming off a 3-1 win over Adelaide to be fifth with 10 points while the Jets are caught in a three-way tussle for eighth place on seven points.
"There's been some real positives, we've just got to keep looking at how we can stay in games, keep on attacking teams," van Egmond said.
"We're super competitive against these teams, and we're talking Melbourne City and Sydney, and realistically we've got quite a few kids out there, so it's now making sure they keep on getting game time and we've just got to be a bit more clinical in that front third area."
The Jets are still waiting on the return of proven goalscorer Melina Ayres, who has been nursing a hip complaint since round two but is back training.
On Saturday, Melbourne Victory host Canberra and Adelaide are at home to Wellington. On Sunday, Brisbane play Western Sydney and Perth take on Sydney.
Meanwhile, the club has parted ways with striker Bonnie Davies, who was signed out of NPLW NSW but has not been used.
