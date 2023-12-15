NRLW premiership pair depart Knights for Roosters

THE Knights have lost NRLW premiership-winning pair Jasmin Strange and Tiana Davison to the Sydney Roosters.
Strange and Davidson were both part of Newcastle's grand-final victory a few months ago, helping the club secure back-to-back women's titles.
The Roosters made the announcement on Friday.
Winger Strange scored four tries in 11 appearances with the Knights in 2023 and now rejoins the Roosters, coached by her father John, for the next two seasons.
Bench forward Davison, who twice represented New Zealand in the recent Pacific Championships, has inked a one-year deal after enjoying eight outings for Newcastle across the last two campaigns.
"It's terrific to be adding a player of Tiana's skillset and leadership qualities to our squad, and for Jasmin to be making her return to the club," coach Strange told Roosters media.
Meanwhile, former NRL, English Super League and Kurri Kurri player Ben Jeffries has been linked to Newcastle's vacant NRLW coaching position.
A Knights official declined to discuss any potential candidates on Friday but declared a final decision has yet to be made.
