Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Chllingworth spins another string to Charlestown's cricketing bow

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown leg-spinner Daniel Chillingworth. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Charlestown leg-spinner Daniel Chillingworth. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Plagued by a finger injury over the last few seasons, Daniel Chillingworth has returned to his leg-spinning best and shapes as a key figure in Charlestown's pursuit of back-to-back outright wins before the Christmas break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.