Chllingworth spins another string to Charlestown's cricketing bow

Plagued by a finger injury over the last few seasons, Daniel Chillingworth has returned to his leg-spinning best and shapes as a key figure in Charlestown's pursuit of back-to-back outright wins before the Christmas break.
Chillingworth, a former NSW Country representative, will arrive at Waratah Oval on Saturday hoping to add to last weekend's haul of 5-22 and help keep the Magpies on top of the Newcastle District Cricket Association first-grade ladder.
Having already collected first-innings points, the visitors lead by 21 runs and resume at 3-154 on day two after dismissing Waratah-Mayfield for 133.
The re-emergence of Chillingworth as an option with the ball has coincided with the debuts of left-arm paceman Ahmadullah Fazli and opening batsman Jacob Mulhall while all-rounder Adam Winchester (knee) went down injured securing maximum points against Belmont last round.
"He [Chillingworth] was bowling leggies and it was unreal. He changed the game," Charlestown captain Daniel Arms told the Newcastle Herald.
"We seem to have a couple of strings [to our bow] that have popped up over the last month or so which is quite nice after losing Winchester.
"We'll have to work with Chilli about when he can bowl. I'm not going to bowl him into the ground and ruin his finger now, but in saying that we're about to have a couple of weeks off and it would be huge if we can get these 10 points."
Arms, who faced a "very similar" scenario a fortnight ago, says he remains undecided about batting on or declaring straight away.
Wallsend (160, 0-20) lead CBs (71) by 109. City (2-47), Merewether (1-56) and Hamwicks (2-57) have started chasing Toronto (121), Belmont (160) and Wests (142) respectively. Uni (3-6) trail Stockton (7-360) by 354.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.