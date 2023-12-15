Another Sherriff in town for the Pumas ahead of T20 Summer Bash opener

THE PUMAS will begin their T20 Summer Bash title defence with new marquee Addison Sherriff fresh from a successful national carnival.
Sherriff (North Sydney) joins older brother Ellis (Sydney CC) in a double header for Hamilton-Wickham at Passmore Oval on Sunday, recently helping NSW Metro claim the men's under-19 crown.
Pumas captain Ben Balcomb feels like Sherriff helps fill the void left by all-rounder Harry Menenti, who is now based in South Australia.
"In terms of what they bring to the team it's very similar. Harry was that fast-medium type bowler and batted four, I think Addison will fill that role nicely," Balcomb told the Newcastle Herald.
Hamwicks products Kain Anderson (Sydney CC) and Jack Hartigan (St George) are also confirmed to return against the Rebels and Whips.
Gordon duo Joey Gillard and Quincy Titterton are both expected to bolster the Whips (Belmont).
Mosman pair Stirling McAvoy and Shehan Sinnetamby partner with the Black Roses (Cardiff-Boolaroo).
The Waratahs (Waratah-Mayfield) score Max Farmer (Fairfield-Liverpool), the Tigers (Wallsend) pick up Will Fort (Sydney CC) and the Lions (Merewether) land Tom Owen (Narara Wyoming).
T20 SUMMER BASH FIXTURES - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17
10am: Rosellas v Flood at Harker Oval, Sea Dragons v Seagulls at University Oval, Pumas v Rebels at Passmore Oval, Lions v Magpies at Townson Oval, Sabres v Thoroughbreds at No.1 Sportsground, Waratahs v Black Roses at Waratah Oval.
1:30pm: Rosellas v Kookaburras at Harker Oval, Pumas v Whips at Passmore Oval, Sabres v Tigers at No.1 Sportsground.
1:45pm: Sea Dragons v Flood at University Oval, Lions v Rebels at Townson Oval, Waratahs v Thoroughbreds at Waratah Oval.
