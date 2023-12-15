Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Another Sherriff in town for the Pumas ahead of T20 Summer Bash opener

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellis Sherriff playing for T20 Summer Bash for the Pumas in Newcastle last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Ellis Sherriff playing for T20 Summer Bash for the Pumas in Newcastle last season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE PUMAS will begin their T20 Summer Bash title defence with new marquee Addison Sherriff fresh from a successful national carnival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.