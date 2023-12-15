Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

University of Newcastle first in Australia to win five equity awards

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
December 15 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Leila Momenzadeh with her child.
Dr Leila Momenzadeh with her child.

A GRUELLING review has led the University of Newcastle to be recognised as a national leader in gender equity and Indigenous participation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.