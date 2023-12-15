Botanica ready to blossom at Newcastle for Hawkes stable

Hawkes family-trained four-year-old Botanica has to only repeat his recent first-up performance to prove hard to beat in the super maiden plate (1350 metres) at Newcastle on Saturday.
The son of Written Tycoon resumed from a nine-month spell when beaten 1.29 lengths by the smart Tannenberg at Canterbury on November 24. He raced in third place on the rail behind the leader but was held up in the straight for a short time. Botanica will be fitter this time and one of the best jockeys on the provincial circuit, Mitchell Bell, has been booked.
Annabel Neasham's Chartwell indicated in a recent trial he is ready to win first-up in the 1200m maiden handicap.
The four-year-old has had only three starts in two preparations and was in good form early in the year when runner-up at Wyong and on the Kensington track. In both Chartwell was worse than midfield and charged home. Chad Schofield rode him in a recent trial when he cruised up front to win easily. He has the perfect barrier and Heavelon Van Der Hoven, who is attached to the Neasham stable, has the ride.
The final race, the benchmark 64 handicap (1250m), is arguably the best of the day and has many chances. Brad Widdup has a good strike rate at Newcastle, and he has the consistent Skylight Song in it. He is first-up after a nice trial at Kembla and was placed in his four starts before a spell. The four-year-old led when run down late, beaten less than a length at Kembla in July. He was runner-up twice at Wyong, less than a length away, in the same month.
Skylight Song has won first-up previously and has an ideal barrier.
