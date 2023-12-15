Botanica ready to blossom at Newcastle for Hawkes stable

The final race, the benchmark 64 handicap (1250m), is arguably the best of the day and has many chances. Brad Widdup has a good strike rate at Newcastle, and he has the consistent Skylight Song in it. He is first-up after a nice trial at Kembla and was placed in his four starts before a spell. The four-year-old led when run down late, beaten less than a length at Kembla in July. He was runner-up twice at Wyong, less than a length away, in the same month.

