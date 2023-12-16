Intriguing scenarios unfolding in A-League: David Lowe

They say a week is a long time in football, so how long does it take to transform a club without ridiculous amounts of money? A four-month pre-season and half a dozen games apparently!
The bottom three clubs from last year are close enough to the top three this season, I imagined on Monday morning! Well, almost. Last year, Macarthur finished 12th, Victory 11th and Brisbane squeaked past Newcastle and Perth late on by one point to finish eighth, four points from bottom.
Fast forward to today and we are literally one shot (in the lopsided Victory v Wellington fixture) away from having three of the bottom five clubs last year atop the A-League. So it's pretty close to a complete inversion - is that the correct word - for a number of clubs.
How did that happen? Have the aforementioned teams been so much better? Are some of the bigger names floundering or struggling for rhythm and consistency? Can it last?
Is it about identity? Macarthur seem content with counter-attacking, Brisbane on a slick passing theme with pace to counter quickly on occasion, Victory on a possession game which will continue to thrive whilst opposition defences mark space in the penalty box instead of 36-year-olds with high levels of intelligence and skill.
I can't remember the last time space scored four goals in a match.
Do we ignore or confuse identity with psyche?
I was reasonably bullish about the Jets' chances in Wellington last week, and here is why. Wellington are a solid team but, sitting undefeated, top of the table and at home against a struggling Jets, they were almost compelled to go out, dominate the ball, possession and territory. Not what they are most comfortable with and, despite dominating the stats, they fell to a Jets team comfortable defending in numbers, operating with limited opportunities and working very hard.
Seven days later Rob Stanton, at home against a struggling Perth Glory, feels the pressures of expectation - entertaining the home crowd, dominating against a slightly lesser opponent (on paper) and so on - and declares his planning for 90 minutes of control. And Perth can adopt Newcastle's role in Wellington if they so desire. Interest in the outcome.
Perhaps an even better example was the Sydney FC v Macarthur clash, when Sydney's goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne was sent off somewhat controversially in the 15th minute. Seventy-five minutes is a long time to hold out we think. But, no, Sydney redouble their efforts, press high, look good, brave and bold. They lose 2-0.
Smart? I can still imagine a former Newcastle coach saying, "Don't give me dead heroes". At the moment of the send-off, Sydney have a real chance to take the psychological high ground. Protect the draw, defend a little more sedately, ask the team that defends deeper than any in the A-League as a given - home or away - to come out and chase a result.
Surely the team with an extra man feels an obligation psychologically to press for a now expected win? Chases a bit more, commits men forward and so on. But we are Sydney FC. We must win.
Really? You have the best long-range passer in the league in Luke Brattan, already putting on a clinic in finding Joe Lolley at will, unfathomably ranked eighth on that stupid player index when he is the best player on the pitch by as far as Rory McIlroy hits his driver. Could he not be more dangerous with 20 metres of ground to hit, behind a higher defensive line? And then you take him off!
Maybe it was too late by then, especially conceding the first goal from a long ball over the top way too soon after the send-off allowing Macarthur to sit back and protect a lead. Their favoured position in matches.
Brave, or a touch naive, or arrogant? Will the physical toll of their efforts hurt in this week's Big Blue? They do have some fresh legs returning. Will Newcastle be able to control Perth for 90 minutes?
