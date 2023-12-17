Staring at 'the river of stars' offers infinite comfort

Yet pieces like this are rare, which is sad. They are important elements of Australian history, especially the multiple histories of Indigenous people, their knowledge and beliefs, richer than what we find in more general accounts of Aboriginal Australia. Having access to pieces like this one means non-Indigenous Australians like me are better placed to understand what reconciliation should be about. Finally, non-Indigenous people need better ways to live on this planet, no? Reading stories like those of the Mangalili clan can only help.

