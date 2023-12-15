How you can take the heat off firefighters this summer

SUMMER is seductive. Scorching beaches, cool water and the Christmas break afford most of us the illusion that this is a time for hedonism and relaxation, truly a festive season.
But there is a dark side to the warmer months in our sunburned country that was made all too clear in a manic few hours on Thursday in parts of this region.
Instead of coastal oases, perhaps it should be NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers that we associate with the hot, dry summers we have been spared by La Nina these past few years.
How many Hunter homes owe their survival to the selfless work of this, the last line of defence at a time of year when most of us are ready to wind down?
It only took one day to remind us all that the heat is on, whether we like it or not, and it can have life-threatening consequences. It is not the first time places like Kurri Kurri have stared down monstrous pillars of smoke and raging flames, nor sadly will it be the last.
If there is any silver lining to the horrific threat that caused so much carnage this week, it is that it has reminded us that we must stay vigilant.
Those who found themselves in evacuation centres and wondering what had become of their homes can attest that bushfires can arrive suddenly.
Warnings on Thursday quickly informed some residents it was already too late to leave. In the face of such frightening efficiency, we too must be prepared.
Given their valour in stepping forward, the least the rest of us can do is listen to the advice from the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Their strong position is that every household should make a plan and have a conversation about the plan if the worst-case scenario were to unfold.
Their website makes the process simple, and it is perhaps the most obvious way many of us can help lighten their load if one less house is unprepared when disaster strikes with its grim inevitability in such weather.
The heat remains on. There are many long, hot days ahead.
Livelihoods and homes were lost in those wild few hours, and choke points on the region's roads became abundantly clear when the separate Cameron Park and Abermain fires forced motorists into lengthy detours for safety.
None of this is to mention the backdrop of energy strain that prompted high alert in Tomago Aluminium and other major power users, an issue directly connected to the transition away from fossil fuels to ease the forces causing climate change.
All told, some may be forgiven for feeling that Australian summers are now endured more than enjoyed. Those who remember the Black Summer fires that devastated NSW will also recall that the Hunter escaped relatively unscathed compared to many other parts of the state.
Luck cannot be our defence strategy, either as individuals nor a society.
The ferocity of natural disasters demands a response beyond hoping that firefighters will arrive in time.
It is no day at the beach, but the stakes are simply too high to take needless risks.
