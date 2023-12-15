Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Trainer Jay Hopkins tests comeback stayer Sonofdec in Eagle Farm Grand Prix

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Jay Hopkins after winning the 2017 Cameron Handicap at Newcastle with Got Unders. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Trainer Jay Hopkins after winning the 2017 Cameron Handicap at Newcastle with Got Unders. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

A year ago, Jay Hopkins wasn't sure if promising galloper Sonofdec would survive, let alone race, after he "nearly tore his leg off" in a paddock accident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.