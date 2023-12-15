Trainer Jay Hopkins tests comeback stayer Sonofdec in Eagle Farm Grand Prix

A year ago, Jay Hopkins wasn't sure if promising galloper Sonofdec would survive, let alone race, after he "nearly tore his leg off" in a paddock accident.
On Saturday, the Newcastle trainer takes the now three-year-old to Eagle Farm for the group 3 Grand Prix Stakes (2100m) with genuine hopes of victory with his first interstate runner.
Sonofdec made up good ground from last when sixth on debut at Newcastle on November 21 over 1200m before cruising to an almost five-length win at Coffs Harbour over 1405m.
He stepped up to 1600m for a class 1 at Tuncurry on Monday and showed toughness late to score a narrow victory.
Hopkins, who has five horses in work, threw in a nomination for Saturday's $300,000 feature for three-year-olds and he has been happy with the staying prospect's recovery.
Sonofdec, by Kermadec out of High Chaparral mare Imperial Rule, was a $10 TAB hope on Friday. Martin Harley has the ride from gate nine.
"He's always been a nice horse and he was going really well into the first run, it was just obviously the 1200," Hopkins said.
"Second start against easier opposition at Coffs, he really put them away and then it was a really tough win at Tuncurry.
"He's still got a lot to learn. He's looking for the further distance and it might be all a bit too soon, but you just never know. And they are only three once.
"He's only lightly raced and he should acquit himself well. I'm not sure how well the others will stay, it's just all an unknown really."
The success so far is already a bonus for Hopkins and Stockton owner-breeder Dave Hayman, who thought Sonofdec's career was over before it began when he was injured trying to jump a fence.
"He was probably ready to race this time last year but he had a bad paddock accident, and he probably shouldn't be alive," Hopkins said.
"He nearly tore his leg off, so we had him in a box for about six weeks and we nursed him back.
"It's been a long road, because he showed a lot of promise as a two-year-old.
"The owner had a share in a horse I had and he was in a couple of others in syndicates in Sydney. When the mares finished racing, they gave them to him and he decided to breed with a couple.
"He's had some early success, more than most people have, and he's very excited to be going to Brisbane tomorrow."
Newcastle trainer Rod Ollerton's Supercrisp is also in the race and was the rank outsider.
