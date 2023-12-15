New aerial platform to help combat fires on Hunter Coast

AS bushfire season sparks across the Hunter and Central Coast, Fire and Rescue NSW Bateau Bay has received a welcome addition to its station.
They have taken possession of a new $2.5m Aerial Platform appliance that will provide extra fire protection across the Central Coast.
The coast's firefighters have just finished training on the high-tech appliance, which features a Compressed Air Foam System (CAFS) that provides a mix of water and foam to put out fires.
The vehicles have tanks, holding 1650 litres of water and 250 litres of foam in total, and have the capacity to pump at 6000 litres a minute, making it the most powerful pump on any Fire and Rescue appliance.
Based out of Bateau Bay Fire Station, it will be centrally located to respond to any elevated emergency anywhere on the coast.
FRNSW Central Coast Zone Commander, Superintendent Matt Waldon said the versatility of the new platform is very impressive.
"We can deploy firefighters in the cage and extend them up to 24-metres in height to carry out high-rise rescues, or we can operate it via remote control from the ground, directing water from its hose onto a burning building," he said.
"It has a lateral reach of 11-metres so we can stretch it over an industrial complex roof or we can lower it three metres to reach people or vehicles trapped down embankments. It makes a fantastic addition to our Central Coast fleet."
Emergency Services Minister, Jihad Dib, and Member for The Entrance, David Mehan MP inspected the fire truck at its new base on Friday, December 15.
"The capability of our Fire and Rescue services needs to grow with our communities and this new vehicle will significantly aid firefighters in their efforts," Mr Dib said.
Mr Mehan said the new appliance was a welcome addition to the area to help protect communities.
"This new addition to the Central Coast is needed and will help assist in reaching higher residential buildings as well as contributing to existing firefighting resources to help save lives," he said.
