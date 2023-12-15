Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

New aerial platform to help combat fires on Hunter Coast

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 15 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FRNSW Bateau Bay welcomes a new firefighting appliance. Picture supplied
FRNSW Bateau Bay welcomes a new firefighting appliance. Picture supplied

AS bushfire season sparks across the Hunter and Central Coast, Fire and Rescue NSW Bateau Bay has received a welcome addition to its station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.