Meet the 16 year-old who scored an ATAR equivalent of 97

AN ALTERNATIVE education route has led Clayton Hure to finish his secondary schooling a whole year earlier.
The 16 year-old from Cardiff South studied a Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation (TPC) and gained a Tertiary Entrance Score (TES) of 294 out of 300, equating to an ATAR of 97. He was one of seven to graduate in the Newcastle cohort.
"It's crazy to think that I'm 16 and have so many opportunities to study next year," he said.
Mr Hure said he struggled during high school and switched to home schooling halfway through year 7, before completing years 10 to 12 at Glendale TAFE NSW in just 18 months.
He said TAFE was self-driven and flexible, but he had to put in the effort to achieve.
"TAFE NSW was very different to what I was used to but worked well for me and gave me a lot more confidence and independence," he said.
"Homework is optional, there's no school bells - you kind of do what you want which worked well for me, but my motto was you get out what you put in. The effort is what got me that high TES."
The Certificate IV in Tertiary Preparation is a nationally accredited qualification, recognised by universities and employers as a year 12 equivalent qualification.
Mr Hure said he is considering returning to TAFE next year to study either sound production or architecture, or contemplating studying teaching at university.
"There's lots to think about, the opportunities are endless," he said.
He encouraged those who may be struggling in the main stream school system to consider TAFE as an option.
"The learning is tailored to you and I was supported in every way."
According to Jobs and Skills Australia, over the next 10 years, more than 9 out of 10 new jobs expected to be created will require post-secondary qualifications.
Minister for Skills, TAFE, and Tertiary Education Steve Whan said the success of the latest cohort of graduates highlights how alternative pathways are available for students to achieve their career and education goals.
"Around 40 per cent of TAFE NSW graduates who passed the Tertiary Preparation Certificate this year received ATAR equivalents of at least 90, which is a testament to their dedication throughout the year," he said.
"Completing the course has the potential to change lives by increasing employment opportunities, preparing students for the workforce of the future, and paving the way for lifelong learning."
