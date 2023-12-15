Dan Collins keen to drive home advantage in ironman series

At 27 and competing in his eighth consecutive national series, Redhead ironman Dan Collins is still not short on motivation.
And one driving force as he prepares for this weekend's opening rounds at Manly is showing NSW athletes can succeed without moving to the heavyweights Queensland clubs.
Collins has become of the few NSW regulars on the national ironman or ironwoman series to not make the move north.
And the Newcastle lifeguard has no intention of leaving home.
"I'm really happy here, I've got a training network around me that's amazing and has got me to where I am," Collins said.
"It's good to have people to push you, but I've got that here as well.
"There's plenty of people who have done the move and I think it's kind of cool to see people if they can stay where they are from and get to where they want to be. I think that's a really special thing.
"I think last season there was only me in the men's side and Lizzie Welborn in the women's from NSW who [finished top 10 and] auto qualified.
"It would be really cool to see NSW have a few more in that top 10 come the end of the season and to get more in the series because I think we have some amazing athletes in NSW.
"I'd like to see more NSW athletes stay in NSW and push from where they are from, and boost everything up in their local areas.
"I'd like to think people like me can break that mould down a bit and show that you can do it from anywhere. With the right support networks around you, it's very achievable."
Another motivation this summer is getting back at the pointy end of the series standings. Collins had a career-best fourth in 2021-22 but slid to 10th last series to narrowly requalify.
"I think it's always chasing that next big thing, like in any sport, you always want to be on top," he said. "I haven't necessarily delivered the results I think I'm capable of, so that's a big motivator."
EnduroSurf (Saturday) and Survivor (Sunday) races start the series, which then heads to Maroubra (January 13-14) and Kurrawa (February 3-4).
Work commitments have meant Collins has trained mostly by himself in preparation for the series but he said sessions with the Redhead squad have also helped.
"We've got a good, young crew at Redhead, some under 17, 19 athletes who are really pushing their age groups and they are not far off pushing the opens, so that's motivating to see the young people around me pushing their capabilities and they push me along every session I can get to," he said.
"I guess you are looking over your shoulder at the people around you. That's a good motivator as well.
"Obviously the Redhead crew are so good and with what Isak [Costello] and Justin [McMorland] are doing as coaches with our young ones, it's always good to get to those sessions and bounce ideas back and forth with them and work on things.
"It's very similar the races and the formats we do, so I guess it's just trying to find the one-percenters you can do differently and anything you can enhance or improve on is what you need to do in any sport.
"Obviously my ski leg is always a focus for me over the winter months. I actually bought a kayak erg paddle machine so I didn't have to get out in the cold as much.
"It's been a few years in the series now and you've still got to keep yourself guessing because you always need to be pushing the limit a bit and finding any one-percenters you can get."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.