Users given early look at baths as group lodges state heritage nomination

"Safe, clean and functional" was the feedback from stakeholders who were given an early look at revamped Newcastle Ocean Baths, as a prominent user group pushes ahead with a plan to state heritage list the site.
A community reference group appointed to provide feedback through the design stage of the upgrade toured the site on December 15 and were able to ask questions about the new-look facility.
"I think we're pleased they've considered all the heritage aspects," said Mark Metrikas from National Trust Hunter branch.
"They made a replica of the art deco stairs from 1928. They're reconditioned the 1937 bleachers.
"They resurfaced the catwalk.
"So overall there's been some compromise but I think we generally happy.
"It's good. It feels functional, safe. It's clean. Let's hope it stands the test of time."
Newcastle East Residents Group member Karen Read said some issues raised were not addressed, including the location of showers at the top of the ramp.
"You've got to push a pram through the shower area to get to the beach," she said.
"We would also like to see stairs down to the rock ledge at the back.
"I want to see how the seats next to the pool go, because we did say to them kids will launch themselves off them and that is the shallow end of the pool.
"I want to see the operation to see how it all actually functions."
Community member David Henderson said he was impressed with the stage one works and was looking forward to the second stage.
"As far as the pool goes it looks pretty good, it looks accessible for people with disabilities too.
"I can't wait until it opens to try it out."
Coinciding with the re-launch, Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths Incorporation (FONOB) has nominated the site for the State Heritage Register.
The nomination includes the Newcastle Ocean Baths facade and portico, the Canoe Pool and the rock shelf south of the Cowrie Hole.
The group said they believed the Newcastle Ocean Baths complex to be of state heritage significance, "as it illustrates the importance and continuity of coastal bathing as a reflection of the NSW coastal culture".
The baths are listed on the National Trust Register and in the Newcastle Local Environment Plan but are not protected by the State Heritage Register.
FONOB president Peter Wickham said the group decided to proceed with nomination after receiving advice from Heritage Minister Penny Sharpe that anyone could nominate the site.
"This nomination is long overdue," FONOB president Peter Wickham said. "Two years have passed since Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Cr [Nuatali] Nelmes, promised to nominate the baths."
Mr Wickham said the nomination was "timely" ahead of stage two works which will involve the pavilion and heritage facade.
"We appeal to the Honourable Penny Sharpe to expedite this nomination as the Newcastle Ocean Baths complex deserves this long overdue protection," he said.
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp also expressed support for the heritage nomination.
"The Baths complex is an iconic piece of Novocastrian architecture that holds a special place in the hearts of everyone who have enjoyed a swim in its safe waters," he said.
"This rich piece of Newcastle's history is of great state heritage significance and should be protected and preserved for generations to come."
Newcastle Independent councillor John Church and Greens councillor John Mackenzie in July unsuccessfully tried to gain council's support to heritage list the site.
City of Newcastle's executive director city infrastructure said at the time a determination of any application was "likely to involve considerable time" and could place "the pavilion and especially its facade, at significant risk of critical deterioration".
