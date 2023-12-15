Record $73m marine rescue spend announced at launch of new Newcastle base

The NSW government has announced a record $73 million spend on marine rescue at a celebration for the new home of marine rescue in Newcastle.
The $3 million Newcastle Marine Rescue building at Stockton was officially opened on December 15, where Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib confirmed the $73 million investment over four years, including new rescue vessels for Lake Macquarie, Trial Bay and Brunswick units in the first year.
"Marine rescue does an enormous job and incredible job and that's one bit of good news," Mr Dib said.
"The other bit of great news is this $3 million state of the art facility.
"So those people who are volunteering to help our community have got all the resources and facilities they need."
The 600 square metre, two level building features a radio room, crew and training areas, administration areas, vessel and equipment storage and can act as a command centre during major incidents.
Marine Rescue Newcastle unit commander Lyn Van Homrigh said the new base had already made a huge difference to the way the volunteers operated.
"It has expanded our search and rescue capabilities and has already played a vital role in numerous emergency responses.
"From operating out of a single room in various locations for the past eight years to now have a purpose built facility is a wonderful reward for the commitment of our amazing volunteers.
"The positive atmosphere and morale of our unit since moving into this purpose-built facility is quite frankly tangible.
"In the words of one of our members, we love it.
"This new base sitting out here as you can see, very much in the public eye has generated much interest from the community and numerous inquiries from members of the community who now want to volunteer."
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrel said the new facility would be well-used.
"The Hunter region is no doubt our busiest region within all of NSW, particularly.
"So for us to have our location strategically placed to support the community is just going to enhance our capabilities."
